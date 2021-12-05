Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 381,191 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,849,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $32.50.

