Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $52.51 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

