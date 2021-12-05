Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,043 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Clean Harbors worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE:CLH opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.