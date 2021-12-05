Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 437,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Codexis worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Codexis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

