Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,994 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $252,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

