CoinLoan Reaches Market Cap of $35.96 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and $214,712.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for about $18.44 or 0.00037759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.50 or 0.08352900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.39 or 0.99711376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

