Coldstack Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,622.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $76,622.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00004860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.99 or 0.08437098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,248.59 or 1.00003872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00079084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

