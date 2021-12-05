Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Colliers International Group worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $136.15 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

