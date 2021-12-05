Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYH. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,318. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

