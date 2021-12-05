Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Compound has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $119.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $210.83 or 0.00430720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,201,464 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

