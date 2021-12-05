Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.54% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $36,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,818 shares of company stock valued at $786,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

