Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 684,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,422. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

