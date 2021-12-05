Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

