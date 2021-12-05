Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Covanta worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 136.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,889,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth $17,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Covanta by 938.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 568,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Covanta by 93.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after buying an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

