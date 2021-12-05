Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $29.43 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.43 or 0.00060252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $6.54 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00217878 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

