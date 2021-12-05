CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 959,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CRH stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 535,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. CRH has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,761,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 286,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

