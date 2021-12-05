Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010877 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00166905 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.72 or 0.00584212 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

