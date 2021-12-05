Crust Network Trading 45.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Crust Network has a total market cap of $31.59 million and $2.70 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $10.31 or 0.00021353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00220375 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

