CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits Market Cap of $10.43 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $10.43 million and $2.21 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $12.18 or 0.00024875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,708 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

