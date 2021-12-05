CryptoBonusMiles Price Hits $0.0001 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $578,510.94 and $3,662.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00216986 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

