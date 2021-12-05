Cryptonovae Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $98,164.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.55 or 0.08466875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,200.56 or 1.00197110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,132,984 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.