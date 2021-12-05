CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $692.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00171494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00572579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

