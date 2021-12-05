CryptoTask Reaches Market Capitalization of $440,410.48 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $440,410.48 and $24,541.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.60 or 0.08336310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.15 or 1.00165845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,090 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

