Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00007021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $410.30 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00217890 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,644,119,982 coins and its circulating supply is 434,652,453 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

