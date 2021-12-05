CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Reaches $31.18 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $60.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00171454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00033356 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00575922 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00062699 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,252,739 coins and its circulating supply is 151,252,739 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

