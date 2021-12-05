CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of CVB Financial worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

