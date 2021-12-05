Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.36 million and $395,261.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $288.10 or 0.00589890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010904 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00169979 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,093 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

