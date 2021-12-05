CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.29. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $431.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

