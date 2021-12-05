DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.14 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,907.59 or 0.99600476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00314801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00033339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001201 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

