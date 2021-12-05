DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 775,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of DCP Midstream worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

