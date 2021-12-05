DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Achieves $427,807.71

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $427,807.71 and approximately $10,647.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00139489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007854 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006126 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005319 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005712 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002783 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.