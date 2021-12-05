Decentraland (MANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.67 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00007393 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $6.67 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00216518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,966,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,601,635 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

