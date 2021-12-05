DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,177.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016558 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012125 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,606,368 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

