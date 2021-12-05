DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 21.8% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.09 million and $1.62 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.19 or 0.08438110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.21 or 1.00055810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00079007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,141,938 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

