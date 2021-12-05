Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $117,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $274.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

