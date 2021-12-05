Dent (DENT) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $372.06 million and $55.54 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00218474 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

