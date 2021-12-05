DeRace Hits One Day Volume of $12.81 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. DeRace has a market capitalization of $171.75 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00009418 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeRace has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.08300274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,239.30 or 0.99635872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00078687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,900,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

