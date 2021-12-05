DEXTools Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $48.15 million and approximately $274,198.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 101,776,183 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

