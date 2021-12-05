Dfyn Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.08300274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,239.30 or 0.99635872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00078687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 44,050,720 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

