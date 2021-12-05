DIGG Price Hits $41,094.07 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $41,094.07 or 0.84025645 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $20,758.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08399496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.38 or 1.00668204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

