Digitalcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $242,807.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,129.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.32 or 0.08421229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00314361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00916536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00078307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.23 or 0.00401450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.35 or 0.00365051 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,083,756 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.