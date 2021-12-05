Don-key (DON) Trading 68.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $34.00 million and $7.52 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00316409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,758,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.