Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DOV stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.01. 855,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,067. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81. Dover has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.