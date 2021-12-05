DubaiCoin Trading Up 1,027.6% This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00020456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.