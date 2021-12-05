DXdao (DXD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145,720.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $145,720.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $765.69 or 0.01585106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.90 or 0.00364148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.