e-Gulden Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $115.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00314450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000085 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,262 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,007 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

