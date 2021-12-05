E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.17 on Friday. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

