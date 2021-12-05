Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,634 shares of company stock valued at $183,817. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.33 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

