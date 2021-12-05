EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $267.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $263,010.98 and $267.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,898.90 or 0.99493805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.51 or 0.00827120 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

