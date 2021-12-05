Edgeware (EDG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $57.96 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00217878 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,566,754,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,904,696,480 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.